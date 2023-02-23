HOME WARS update to version 1.030!

Hello Generals!

Some of you have asked me to extend the longevity of the Custom Battle mode; as a result, I have made the following changes:

Battle Points have been increased from 100,000 to 10,000,000

stocks of all ammo types have been increased from 1,000,000 to 1,000,000,000!

I think with all this ammo, you could really start a hypothetical World War Bug :D

I've also added my latest games to the right side of the Main Menu, so you can keep up to date with my work.

Fullback Simulator hasn't been released on Steam yet, but it will be in a few days. I will release a DEMO playable by all for free, so you can have fun while waiting for the full game.

As always, I remind you that Home Wars 2 remains my main future project, but, being an extremely complex and very broad title, I first want to develop some small project that I have in mind so as not to have any regrets.

I love you all! :D