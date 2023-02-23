Surprise! Graveyard Architect is out NOW!

Hey everyone!

Graveyard Architect has just been fully released!

Can you manage to create an ideal cemetery? Will you provide appropriate conditions for its residents? Be careful! If you do not meet all the requirements, you will have to deal with the rebellious undead.

Why version 1.0 is so special?

This update adds a tone of special effects and volumetric bloodshed all over the screen. This brings the gaming experience to a whole new level. We hope you enjoy the new effects.

But don't worry! This is not the end of development.

This is our roadmap for future weeks and months: