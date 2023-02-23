Version 0.15.0 is now live!

Hi everyone! I'm all finished with the UI changes for now and have a new feature to bring you this week!

Cars now have a third state where they are completely destroyed. When they are destroyed in this way they act as if they no longer exist and units can pass over them. The purpose of this is for a few reasons.

Firstly there have been issues with vehicles trapping units in-between vehicles in a place where zombies and military are unable to get to them. Having a system in place for them to destroy vehicles means they can get over this obstacle.

The AI for the military and zombies isn't in place to do this yet (coming next week hopefully!) so at the moment the only way cars get destroyed is when an already damaged vehicle is hit by another car. I will be working on getting the AI involved in this system but it's beyond the scope of a single week update.

I'm hoping that having a system for dealing with cars in awkward spots will mean that I can allow vehicles to do a lot more things, crashing into buildings and driving into awkward positions as currently that would cause issues with blocking entrances and such. I'd love to see vehicles crashing through store windows!

More to come in future updates and thanks for playing as always!