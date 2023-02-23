- Added two new Data Sources - Scene and Physics Object. Use Scene to get Physics Objects Unique ID and Physics Object to get physics details about the object found!
- Fixed an issue with Structural Tilesets not rendering/handling appropriately.
RPG Architect update for 23 February 2023
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
