RPG Architect update for 23 February 2023

Feature Updates and Bug Fixes

23 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added two new Data Sources - Scene and Physics Object. Use Scene to get Physics Objects Unique ID and Physics Object to get physics details about the object found!
  • Fixed an issue with Structural Tilesets not rendering/handling appropriately.

