Roadmap Patch

Added a development roadmap to the main menu.

Non-quest items can no longer be brought out of the Hub.

Scrapping an item with multiple infusions now refunds 66% of the scrap spent on infusion costs. (Suggested by Wunarg.)

Cleaned up Intro cutscene panel art.

Added info tooltips for Spell Channeling to all spells.

Made Miner's Radar Pulse's description more directly hint at its ability to find hidden items.

Fixed bloodshop items still not being added to inventory if player dies from the damage. (Reported by Jawad (MDragon).)

Pause menu should now close when returning to the Hub or restarting a run. (Suggested by Jawad (MDragon).)

Increased loading screen background size.

Made it less likely for Architect to say the wrong thing in the tutorial.

Fixed Run Summary "Back to Hub"-button having a hole in it and part of it being blocked by invisible health hearts. (Reported by Wunarg.)

Character unlocks are now also granted to client players. (Reported by Hi Im Whitefire and Serkheru.)

Fixed ghosts going too low when their Haunt target was in a spike pit or otherwise slightly below floor level. (Reported by Tride.)

Fixed Seal Cubes opened by client players sometimes creating fake items only visible to the client. (Reported by Tride.)

Fixed humanoid characters continuing to "hold" objects that were knocked out of their hands by damage. (Reported by GrimToadstool & BasicMyth.)