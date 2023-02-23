 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gatedelvers update for 23 February 2023

Roadmap Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10621856 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added a development roadmap to the main menu.

  • Non-quest items can no longer be brought out of the Hub.

  • Scrapping an item with multiple infusions now refunds 66% of the scrap spent on infusion costs. (Suggested by Wunarg.)

  • Cleaned up Intro cutscene panel art.

  • Added info tooltips for Spell Channeling to all spells.

  • Made Miner's Radar Pulse's description more directly hint at its ability to find hidden items.

  • Fixed bloodshop items still not being added to inventory if player dies from the damage. (Reported by Jawad (MDragon).)

  • Pause menu should now close when returning to the Hub or restarting a run. (Suggested by Jawad (MDragon).)

  • Increased loading screen background size.

  • Made it less likely for Architect to say the wrong thing in the tutorial.

  • Fixed Run Summary "Back to Hub"-button having a hole in it and part of it being blocked by invisible health hearts. (Reported by Wunarg.)

  • Character unlocks are now also granted to client players. (Reported by Hi Im Whitefire and Serkheru.)

  • Fixed ghosts going too low when their Haunt target was in a spike pit or otherwise slightly below floor level. (Reported by Tride.)

  • Fixed Seal Cubes opened by client players sometimes creating fake items only visible to the client. (Reported by Tride.)

  • Fixed humanoid characters continuing to "hold" objects that were knocked out of their hands by damage. (Reported by GrimToadstool & BasicMyth.)

  • NPC speech bubbles going away after dialogue should now be properly replicated to client players.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1638441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link