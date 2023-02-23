 Skip to content

Crushed update for 23 February 2023

Crushed Update Alpha 1.0.85

Crushed Alpha update 1.0.85 is available now!

🎉 The first iteration of the Horde has been added. Now zombies come to you at night, ready to destroy your base, and you need to be ready for that!

  • Added horde mechanics. Happens every third night. Zombies that come to you during the horde, feel you at a very long distance.

  • Fixed bug when shotgun could fire when left-clicking in ESC menu or inventory.
  • Fixed a bug where exiting the drawing board via ESC no longer allowed to use the board.

If you like the game or believe in its success, feel free to leave your feedback on Steam, and connect to our Discord server.

