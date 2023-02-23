Crushed Update Alpha 1.0.85

🎉 The first iteration of the Horde has been added. Now zombies come to you at night, ready to destroy your base, and you need to be ready for that!

Added horde mechanics. Happens every third night. Zombies that come to you during the horde, feel you at a very long distance.

Fixed bug when shotgun could fire when left-clicking in ESC menu or inventory.

Fixed a bug where exiting the drawing board via ESC no longer allowed to use the board.

