Impartial Mode update + more...

Hi artists,

Here is what we added in the new update:

- THE IMPARTIAL MODE

Hide the names of the players before the votes are in.

You can activate this new free mode in the CUSTOM GAME menu.

- New prompts added:

Anime character

Anime Monster

Fantasy Monster

Robot

- Achievement progress.

You can now follow your progress in the 'Memory of steel' and 'Addicted' achievements.

- Added Fullscreen/ Windowed mode in the option menu.

Bug fixes:

Twitch Votes mode input is no longer case sensitive.

Added a pop up window for cases of severe lag.

Thanks for all the positive feedback since the launch!