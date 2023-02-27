 Skip to content

Drawing From Memory update for 27 February 2023

Impartial Mode update + more...

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi artists,

Here is what we added in the new update:

- THE IMPARTIAL MODE
Hide the names of the players before the votes are in.
You can activate this new free mode in the CUSTOM GAME menu.

- New prompts added:
Anime character
Anime Monster
Fantasy Monster
Robot

- Achievement progress.
You can now follow your progress in the 'Memory of steel' and 'Addicted' achievements.

- Added Fullscreen/ Windowed mode in the option menu.

Bug fixes:

  • Twitch Votes mode input is no longer case sensitive.
  • Added a pop up window for cases of severe lag.

Thanks for all the positive feedback since the launch!

