Impartial Mode update + more...

Hi artists,
Here is what we added in the new update:
- THE IMPARTIAL MODE
Hide the names of the players before the votes are in.
You can activate this new free mode in the CUSTOM GAME menu.
- New prompts added:
Anime character
Anime Monster
Fantasy Monster
Robot
- Achievement progress.
You can now follow your progress in the 'Memory of steel' and 'Addicted' achievements.
- Added Fullscreen/ Windowed mode in the option menu.
Bug fixes:
- Twitch Votes mode input is no longer case sensitive.
- Added a pop up window for cases of severe lag.
Thanks for all the positive feedback since the launch!
