Good news! I'm fairly confident that the big crash bug I (and many of you) have been dealing with is finally fixed. Along with that I've added a few QOL things that were requested. Hopefully now that the launch week troubles are behind, we can finally look into the future with some real additions. Stay tuned!

General

New setting: Apply transparency to party members as well (default: Off)

Projectile transparency setting is now a slider (10-100%)

Setting sliders can be reset to their default value with mouse right click. Master sound level moved as the first choice as well in order

Map info panel lists all of the achievements that have not been completed yet

Character info panel shows total runtime

Slightly fewer weather effects on average

Minor performance improvements

Bugs