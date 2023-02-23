 Skip to content

Horde Hunters update for 23 February 2023

v. 0.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10621759 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good news! I'm fairly confident that the big crash bug I (and many of you) have been dealing with is finally fixed. Along with that I've added a few QOL things that were requested. Hopefully now that the launch week troubles are behind, we can finally look into the future with some real additions. Stay tuned!

General

  • New setting: Apply transparency to party members as well (default: Off)
  • Projectile transparency setting is now a slider (10-100%)
  • Setting sliders can be reset to their default value with mouse right click. Master sound level moved as the first choice as well in order
  • Map info panel lists all of the achievements that have not been completed yet
  • Character info panel shows total runtime
  • Slightly fewer weather effects on average
  • Minor performance improvements

Bugs

  • Silent crash on Forest map with boss encounter and similar silent crashes elsewhere are hopefully resolved
  • Level up and elite kill reward may happen at the same time causing issues
  • Enemy projectiles were affected by the lowered transparency setting

