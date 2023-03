Share · View all patches · Build 10621672 · Last edited 6 March 2023 – 16:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone,

Hotfix 1.1.5 is now live. This includes:

HDR Bug fix (Where HDR was oversaturating the graphics)

Offline Mode Fixed (Devices were not able to launch the game in the offline mode, i.e, Steam Deck players without a net connection)

We are also investigating other fixes for known issues and will have more in our next update.

Thank you,

FuturLab