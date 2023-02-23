 Skip to content

Boot & Shoot update for 23 February 2023

mandatory day 1 patch

Boot & Shoot update for 23 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed an end game bug that interfered with logging player stats
  • tweaked game over screen spacing
  • "early player" experience fixed, placeholders and proper logic for offline mode, leaderboard and stats displays

