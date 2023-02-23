- fixed an end game bug that interfered with logging player stats
- tweaked game over screen spacing
- "early player" experience fixed, placeholders and proper logic for offline mode, leaderboard and stats displays
Boot & Shoot update for 23 February 2023
mandatory day 1 patch
