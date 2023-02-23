Achievements and Matchmaking Update

This is the first larger update for Hellcard. First of all, thank you everyone for joining us on this adventure - it has been a crazy launch week. We published over 5 small updates with bug fixes and Quality of Life stuff.

Meanwhile, we kept working on adding Achievements to the game. Now we are ready to add the first large batch of 38 achievements. This is not all, we will be adding more in the coming weeks. Time will tell if we can add them faster than you unlock them :archduck:

We are also introducing changes to matchmaking. From now on, players on Torment levels will be matched not only with players on the exactly same torment. Instead, they can get matched with players on Torments of value 5 lower or higher. This will not only lower the matchmaking times significantly but also should make Torment matches more interesting with varied difficulty. You might notice the "coverage" counter go up slower than before during matchmaking. This is because it's looking at a wider and wider player pool in steps, to match you with the players on the Torment level closest to yours.

Here is the full changelog:

Version 0.5.230223 - 23 Feb 2023

Added the first batch of 38 Achievements

Torment matchmaking change for faster matching and more varied difficulty. When looking for a Torment game you can be matched with players up to 4 Torment Levels above or below yours

Fixed crash in the Awards window

As Always,

Stay Safe in the Paper Dungeons :Archduck:

Konstanty