Playtest Feb 2023 - Bug Fixes #1

Hello,

I would like to start by thanking you, many of you have already played the new version of Dice Of Olympus and you seem to like it! Of course everything is not perfect but thanks to your feedback we know with more precision where we have to concentrate our forces.

Here is the list of changes and bug fixes:

Fixed a bug where you could hear the roll of the dice even with the volume of the effects at zero

Added a message at the end of Velocity Tutorial 2 to indicate if the player has failed in his spell combination

The "Military Tactics" spell now gives +1 re-roll on the next turn

The word "favor" should appear on the spell descriptions of the opponent's dice (especially against the Fire Golem)

Favor bars can no longer overlap (either one or the other)

A sound is triggered when a favor threshold is reached

the icon of a passed favor threshold is displayed in black and white

Added a sound when armor is lost or when all armor is destroyed

Added a delay when you take damage to be consistent with the dice trail

Fixed a bug where you could click twice on the Mana gain card instead of once

Fixed the Fire Golem deck (changed the faces of Tessera)

Thanks again to you and don't hesitate to talk about the game around you, it can clearly make a difference since we don't have an editor.