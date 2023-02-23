The Department / Trosedd Patch 0.1.3.0

Based on your feedback, the following changes have been made:

Fixed a bug where Morgan's hair would glow, which was causing some distracting visual effects.

Replaced the BodyCam recording icon with a camera preview, so you can get a better idea of what you're recording.

Changed the run code to be on a toggle, so you can switch between running and walking with a single button press.

Made the CCTV Room door always open away from the player, which should prevent any issues with getting stuck or glitching out.

Fixed a bug that was preventing players from looking up or down in first person mode.

Fixed a bug that was preventing players from controlling the camera while running.

Fixed a bug that was causing Dan to slide around when squatting, which was making movement feel a bit unpredictable.

We would also like to take a moment to thank all of our players who are participating in the playtest of The Department / Trosedd and helped us identify these bugs. Your feedback and support have been invaluable in helping us improve the game and create the best possible experience for everyone. We look forward to continuing to work with you as we develop and refine the game further. Thank you again for your help and happy gaming!