Update 0.8.2.2

Greetings, survivors! This week’s update is focused on new artifacts and many QoL related to UI. Game balancing will have to wait until next week, since we wanted to release first the new Yggdrasil upgrades before making major changes related to characters, relics, etc…

We have been also working on the first steps to bring Nordic Ashes to consoles and creating cool merch. More info about this soon!

New Artifacts!

Card artifacts: it seems like Helga has lost some of her cards. Now you’ll find card artifacts that will apply different effects!

Fireball artifact: cast fireballs around you to kill enemies.

Gold attraction ring: grab all the gold using this new artifact!

Potion attraction ring: collect all the potions scattered around the map with this artifact.

New Yggdrasil upgrades

A new tier with incredible upgrades has arrived to our Yggdrasil tree! Check them out! You will also be able to earn more leaves in exchange for seeds! (woohoo!)

Hafgrim Ultimate

We are aware that Hafgrim’s ultimate is not as powerful as others. We are working to make it as epic as it deserves to be! In the meantime, his ultimate now spins around him so you gain control over it.

QoL

Sindri’s Axe Relic is no longer blue. That way you'll be able to distinguish it from Boss Sindri's one.

Added a loading screen before beginning a run with some tooltips.

Total Fire and Poison damaged are displayed in the end panel.

Active Relics info is now displayed in the end panel. Hover/Select them to see this info.

Credits section added in the settings panel.

Fixes and others

When having +99 gold, after grabbing a relic that granted you more gold, the total amount of gold went back to 99.

Added the Red Super Potion.

Potion qualities have been modified (eg. red potions are now common, blue are rare, etc).

Leaf cost has been reduced for the first levels, making it easier for new players to earn leaves.

Talkôr texts updated in German, Dutch, Korean, Brazilian-Portuguese and Polish.

Minor memory management improvements.

