Game Updated to Version 0.1.34

Greetings, Employee 42! We've identified and applied several fixes to prevent crashing and unstable gameplay that was present in the initial EA release. We appreciate your patience and the feedback that has been provided here on Steam as well as our Discord and through the website form. We're always looking for ways to make the game a better experience.

Patch Notes

Numerous bug fixes and crashes addressed

Engine updated to Unreal 5.1.1

Initial support for HTC Vive and Windows Mixed Reality added

ID cards in first level now spawn randomly

Reduced the number of ID cards needed to progress through the first level

Level progress saving enabled

Cat falling animation added

More to Come

Now that we've identified and fixed the majority of the crashes, we'll be focusing on content and adding in all the levels we've built out in the next few updates. These will be far more regular now that we're able to get back to working on content. The current goal is to push a new level about every week so that we can get your feedback, make any tweaks, and keep moving towards a completed game.

Early Access

Many people have a wide range of opinions on what Early Access means and we very much appreciate those whose understanding align with our process of including the community in providing feedback to let us know what works and what doesn't. Since this is a pre-release state, we're very flexible and open to any suggestions or recommendations on what would make the game more enjoyable for you.

Please join us on Discord, https://discord.com/invite/mD2M6b6H3p.