Welcome to Flatspace IIk v1.06!

Greetings Starpilots! Welcome to the first Flatspace update in over a year, the first compile under Windows 11. Not many changes, a few tiny bug fixes.

The biggest change is that in-game music is now loaded and played when you enter a sector. Until now, ALL in-game tracks were loaded at the game start, which was a huge memory burden as well as slowing down the loading time. This makes it much easier/better to add more in-game music.

If in-game music is off (0% volume) then nothing will load, saving time and memory.