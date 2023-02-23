 Skip to content

Flatspace IIk update for 23 February 2023

Welcome to Flatspace IIk v1.06!

Build 10621270

Greetings Starpilots! Welcome to the first Flatspace update in over a year, the first compile under Windows 11. Not many changes, a few tiny bug fixes.

The biggest change is that in-game music is now loaded and played when you enter a sector. Until now, ALL in-game tracks were loaded at the game start, which was a huge memory burden as well as slowing down the loading time. This makes it much easier/better to add more in-game music.

If in-game music is off (0% volume) then nothing will load, saving time and memory.

