Anniversary Stream - 5 Years in Orbit

Hello, Miners!

The Annual Anniversary Ghost Ship Games Live Stream is back for yet another year! Those of you who’ve been with Deep Rock during the past 5 years will be well aware of this exciting yearly event - but if you’ve just joined up during this past year, allow us to explain:

Each year during DRG’s anniversary we run a live stream session featuring the founders and key members of Ghost Ship Games, talking about the past, present, and future of the game. This year will be no exception, especially since this time we’ll be celebrating HALF A DECADE of co-op fun, lucrative mining, and fond memories - all made possible by the game itself, and not least of all YOU: The community.

The live stream will take place on Twitch (ghostship_games), Wednesday, March 1st, from 14.00 CET.

We’ll primarily be talking about Deep Rock Galactic, of course - but this time around, we won’t be stopping there: As some of you have heard, Ghost Ship is venturing into the brave new world of publishing! We’re doing this driven primarily by our excitement about game development and from a desire to help out other awesome games and developers make great games and get themselves properly established. During the stream, we will be revealing some of these awesome upcoming titles - we’re quite excited about this.

Here is what you can expect from the live stream:

14.00 - 15.00

DRG - 5 Years in Orbit

Join us for a talk about the past, present, and future of DRG. We will have a look back at how much has happened since we launched the game in 2018, and show what you can expect from the in-game anniversary event. And after that, we’ll talk about the future of DRG.

15.00 - 16.00

Ghost Ship Publishing - Game Reveals

Some of you will already have heard about this through the grapevine: Ghost Ship is expanding, adding a brand new department dedicated to publishing games from other awesome and talented developers. Stick around for this part as we reveal the first three games we will be publishing, talking with the developers directly, and showing off the games themselves.

16.00 - 17.00

Hiring for Hoxxes - Competition Winners

Submissions are in, and we have selected the finalists! So many great recruitment videos - it’s been a pleasure and a blast to watch them all. We will show all the finalists on stream and comment on each. And, of course, pick the winner.

17.00 - 18.00

Streaming Shenanigans

Lastly, we will finish off with an hour of impromptu activities with the Ghost Ship Crew. Details are not finalised yet, but it will be worth sticking around for this part.

And that is the program for the Year 5 Anniversary stream. We can’t wait for you to join us in celebrating half a decade of Deep Rock. Here’s to the next five years!

Rock and Stone, Miners!

With Love,

The Ghost Ship Crew