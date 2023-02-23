 Skip to content

Forsake update for 23 February 2023

V0.9.6 - Multiple fixes and improvements

Hello there! We are organizing a small closed beta to test the new map!
If you're interested, feel free to join our discord: https://discord.com/invite/vgrdZfp

SETTING

  • New setting: light flash (disable thunder image and flicker light when detected)
  • New setting: hint displayed (disable the tutorial texts)
  • Volume setting value applied each second

UI

  • Deleted random map names and added number of combinations and of successful exorcisms (displayed when hover)
  • New level system, with stars: you gain one star each 40 levels
  • Not displaying anymore the 4th equipment in the main menu if no one is equipped
  • Added a transition effect for speed boost UI and health UI when healed
  • Objectives are now updated correctly when completed
  • Added a queue system so 3 notifications can be displayed at the same time
  • Loot notifications are now displayed on the bottom left
  • Added some tutorial texts (as the light tutorial)
  • Now displays next mission when main missions are finished
  • Others UI tweaks

IMPROVEMENTS / CHANGES

  • Replaced intro videos with artworks
  • Added a red light on the ritual when all relics are placed
  • Light stick only stun after impact, not at launch anymore
  • Projectile objects are thrown at the same angle as the camera
  • Some draggable objects emit a sound at collision which can lure the entities
  • Added a breathlessness sound when the player has no more stamina
  • Added better animations hit for entities
  • Added 10% more stamina and 10% more speed (for player and enemy)
  • Added a shaky camera effect when hit
  • Lowered light intensity when examining notebooks/padlocks
  • Tweaked player's light (less intensity)
  • Keypad is now examinable as the padlock
  • When examining escape button now leaves the examine object (instead of display pause)
  • Tweaked some values for entities by difficulty
  • Tutorial polished

FIXES

  • Moved Will & Brian lights forward (to avoid lighting nose)
  • Fixed sound detection when not at same floor for Twin dolls
  • Fixed “Key Parking” drop object
  • Fixed notebook spawners (Teachers rooms - first floor - School)
  • Fixed being blocked in a hide place when an other player is also in there
  • Avoid jump after the introduction
  • Fixed some textures
  • Fixed some hitboxes
  • Tweaked some spawners
  • Tweaked some sounds

