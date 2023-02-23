V0.9.6 - Multiple fixes and improvements

Hello there! We are organizing a small closed beta to test the new map!
If you're interested, feel free to join our discord: https://discord.com/invite/vgrdZfp
SETTING
- New setting: light flash (disable thunder image and flicker light when detected)
- New setting: hint displayed (disable the tutorial texts)
- Volume setting value applied each second
UI
- Deleted random map names and added number of combinations and of successful exorcisms (displayed when hover)
- New level system, with stars: you gain one star each 40 levels
- Not displaying anymore the 4th equipment in the main menu if no one is equipped
- Added a transition effect for speed boost UI and health UI when healed
- Objectives are now updated correctly when completed
- Added a queue system so 3 notifications can be displayed at the same time
- Loot notifications are now displayed on the bottom left
- Added some tutorial texts (as the light tutorial)
- Now displays next mission when main missions are finished
- Others UI tweaks
IMPROVEMENTS / CHANGES
- Replaced intro videos with artworks
- Added a red light on the ritual when all relics are placed
- Light stick only stun after impact, not at launch anymore
- Projectile objects are thrown at the same angle as the camera
- Some draggable objects emit a sound at collision which can lure the entities
- Added a breathlessness sound when the player has no more stamina
- Added better animations hit for entities
- Added 10% more stamina and 10% more speed (for player and enemy)
- Added a shaky camera effect when hit
- Lowered light intensity when examining notebooks/padlocks
- Tweaked player's light (less intensity)
- Keypad is now examinable as the padlock
- When examining escape button now leaves the examine object (instead of display pause)
- Tweaked some values for entities by difficulty
- Tutorial polished
FIXES
- Moved Will & Brian lights forward (to avoid lighting nose)
- Fixed sound detection when not at same floor for Twin dolls
- Fixed “Key Parking” drop object
- Fixed notebook spawners (Teachers rooms - first floor - School)
- Fixed being blocked in a hide place when an other player is also in there
- Avoid jump after the introduction
- Fixed some textures
- Fixed some hitboxes
- Tweaked some spawners
- Tweaked some sounds
