Perks & Stats-creation

Hey Warlocks!

It’s time for a content update!

We’ve heard your feedback regarding character progression, and ways to customize your playthroughs. We’re introducing 2 new ways to do so, by adding Perk and Stats Systems.

Those features should spice up your playthroughs and make them more interesting. It should also give you an incentive to try out all of the combinations! And if you really like something you see, make sure to capture the moment with brand new Photo Mode!

We've also prepared an updated Roadmap. We've managed to put a check mark on all of the sticky notes planned for Chapter 1 and the work on the Chapter 2 is in full swing. We're also looking at reworked Roadmap for 2023, so keep you eyes peeled!

Check out full patch notes:

Dambuster Perks

Added Perk Shop. It is similar to Weapon upgrade shop as it can be found throughout the levels.

Added collectible Perk Points. They can be found throughout the levels and are used to buy Perks.

Added 10 new perks Cold as Stone (1991) - Each cooldown token grants twice the cooldown value. Fatal Affection (1987) - Attracts items from a small distance to the player. Twin Hit (1991) - Increases ammo capacity by 1.5x Phantom (1980) - Allows to move through enemies Destruction Guy (1993) - Doubles the base combo time Sharpshooter (1993) - Doubles the headshot damage The Fast and the Late (1987) - Shortens weapon switch time Marathon Dude (1987) - Increases maximum run speed Deadly Gun (1986) - Removes max Akimbo duration, but cooldown duration is doubled Mountaineer (1986) - Increases claymore swing speed and reduces stamina usage.



Stat Shop

Player stats are a new type of upgrade within the game. By collecting stat points, players can spend them in a stat station on increasing different damage efficiency types.

Those include:

Melee damage efficiency

Firearm damage efficiency

Frost damage efficiency

Fire damage efficiency

Explosive damage efficiency

Photo Mode

Photo Mode is a new addition which allows the player to pause the game and take photos in real time while playing at any time. The time is stopped, and players can take pictures of the chaos at the moment of taking the picture.

There are multiple options:

Mouse Mode and Camera Mode Mouse Mode enables Cursor and allows to change filters Camera Mode disables Cursor and allows the camera to move freely.

Game Logo Overlay (4 corners to pick from)

Camera FOV

Pixel Shader Filters

CRT Filters

Color Filters

Color Correction

That would be it for today. We hope you enjoy new features, and make sure to let us know how your playthroughs are going with the new systems!

As always, feel free to post feedback on the Steam forum, or our official Discord server!

See you in the next one!

Buckshot Software and Retrovibe