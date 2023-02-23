Update 0.1.4.11 Patch Notes

Hi everyone! We've covered a wide range of Bug Fixes, Features, Balancing and Quality of Life changes for this Patch.
Please continue to submit bugs and feedback here & Discord.
Balancing
- Increased trench spawn distance from Central Hub.
- Increased starting high quality food from 70->80.
- Increased max clone lifespan from 68->74.
Feature
- Added Player icon to exploration map.
- Hovering map icon snaps to that expedition in the list.
- Added buttons on building menu to cycle through buildings of the same type.
Bug Fixes
- Shadow Popping Fixes.
- Submarine Factory UI Fixes.
- Subs no longer skim along sea bed.
- Attachment Building Refund the correct amount.
Quality of Life
- Added depleted material to anomalous habitat.
- UI for stopping placing additional trenches.
Misc
- Exploration Crew Assignment Fixes.
- Added additional info to the crew lens.
- Main Menu Style Updated.
- Updated plant LODs.
