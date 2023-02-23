 Skip to content

Surviving the Abyss update for 23 February 2023

Update 0.1.4.11 Patch Notes

Update 0.1.4.11 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! We've covered a wide range of Bug Fixes, Features, Balancing and Quality of Life changes for this Patch.
Please continue to submit bugs and feedback.

Balancing
  • Increased trench spawn distance from Central Hub.
  • Increased starting high quality food from 70->80.
  • Increased max clone lifespan from 68->74.
Feature
  • Added Player icon to exploration map.
  • Hovering map icon snaps to that expedition in the list.
  • Added buttons on building menu to cycle through buildings of the same type.
Bug Fixes
  • Shadow Popping Fixes.
  • Submarine Factory UI Fixes.
  • Subs no longer skim along sea bed.
  • Attachment Building Refund the correct amount.
Quality of Life
  • Added depleted material to anomalous habitat.
  • UI for stopping placing additional trenches.
Misc
  • Exploration Crew Assignment Fixes.
  • Added additional info to the crew lens.
  • Main Menu Style Updated.
  • Updated plant LODs.

