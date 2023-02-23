- Fixed: Some control button selection issues.
- Fixed: Creatures special would not charge during the Third Ixer Encounter.
- Fixed: Confirmation canvas would remain active after closing the panel to change controls.
- Fixed: Wrong button image in the Maena's cooked food and the creature chest energy.
- Fixed: Player unable to do anything besides walking if one of the buttons is not assigned in the controls panel.
- SFXs improvements during all Ixer's cutscenes.
- Fixed: Invisible wall during the Curse Concentration event.
- Fixed: Various SFXs not being adjusted with the volume options.
- Fixed: Green VFXs of dungeons "doors" between rooms flickering.
- Fixed: Penury Desert ground texture.
- Fixed: Ixer not playing the climbing SFX on second encounter.
- Adjustments to Kriza attack animation transition.
- Fixed: Dungeon would spawn in the same place of a capture point which would lead to a softlock.
- Fixed: Player unable to walk after being turned into a sheep.
- Fixed: Some errors involving Kriza's voracious synergy and the attack speed trait.
- Fixed: Player could get stuck on the left side of the map during the Second Ixer Encounter.
- Fixed: Wrong portrait image in the chest village.
- Fixed: Death bag would drop in the last depth after dying in an expedition of a lower depth.
- Fixed: A situation where the map would not start after selecting an objective in the world map.
- Fixed: Some Bakiz translation errors.
