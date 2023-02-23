 Skip to content

Adore update for 23 February 2023

0.12.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10621186 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net
  • Fixed: Some control button selection issues.
  • Fixed: Creatures special would not charge during the Third Ixer Encounter.
  • Fixed: Confirmation canvas would remain active after closing the panel to change controls.
  • Fixed: Wrong button image in the Maena's cooked food and the creature chest energy.
  • Fixed: Player unable to do anything besides walking if one of the buttons is not assigned in the controls panel.
  • SFXs improvements during all Ixer's cutscenes.
  • Fixed: Invisible wall during the Curse Concentration event.
  • Fixed: Various SFXs not being adjusted with the volume options.
  • Fixed: Green VFXs of dungeons "doors" between rooms flickering.
  • Fixed: Penury Desert ground texture.
  • Fixed: Ixer not playing the climbing SFX on second encounter.
  • Adjustments to Kriza attack animation transition.
  • Fixed: Dungeon would spawn in the same place of a capture point which would lead to a softlock.
  • Fixed: Player unable to walk after being turned into a sheep.
  • Fixed: Some errors involving Kriza's voracious synergy and the attack speed trait.
  • Fixed: Player could get stuck on the left side of the map during the Second Ixer Encounter.
  • Fixed: Wrong portrait image in the chest village.
  • Fixed: Death bag would drop in the last depth after dying in an expedition of a lower depth.
  • Fixed: A situation where the map would not start after selecting an objective in the world map.
  • Fixed: Some Bakiz translation errors.

Changed files in this update

Adore Content Depot 1074621
