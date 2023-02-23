 Skip to content

NORCO update for 23 February 2023

Catch NORCO at the Dice Awards and on sale during Steam's Mystery Fest!

Share · View all patches · Build 10621149 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
We're excited to announce that NORCO has been nominated for not one but TWO categories in the 26th Annual Dice Awards! Outstanding Achievement in Story & Adventure Game of the Year. It's up against some fantastic games this year, and we hope you can join the show live tonight over at IGN to cheer us on!

As an extra exciting tidbit, NORCO is part of the Steam Mystery Fest Sale! Grab a copy for yourself (or if you finish the game and feel like you must have everyone share your experience, get it for friends, too!) on Steam for -45% off!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1221250

