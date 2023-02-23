Catch NORCO at the Dice Awards and on sale during Steam's Mystery Fest!

We're excited to announce that NORCO has been nominated for not one but TWO categories in the 26th Annual Dice Awards! Outstanding Achievement in Story & Adventure Game of the Year. It's up against some fantastic games this year, and we hope you can join the show live tonight over at IGN to cheer us on!

As an extra exciting tidbit, NORCO is part of the Steam Mystery Fest Sale! Grab a copy for yourself (or if you finish the game and feel like you must have everyone share your experience, get it for friends, too!) on Steam for -45% off!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1221250