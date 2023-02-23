 Skip to content

最终堡垒 update for 23 February 2023

【2.23 Update Contents】

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Optimized the display of the map, now all the maps will be in a uniform color

  2. Fixed the situation where there is still the sound of wind and sand even when the music and sound effects are turned off (I won’t tell you to delete the sound of wind and sand directly...)

  3. Optimized the interface control, now you can use WASD to control the camera movement

  4. Optimized the speed of dragging the field of view with the mouse, and increased the maximum field of view and minimum field of view at the same time

  5. Fixed the bug that the space-time technology level can exceed level 10

