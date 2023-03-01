 Skip to content

Everything Has Arms update for 1 March 2023

Spring Season 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Its spring time in Arms Land and the whole Zoo is coming to town!
...Dragons and Cosmic Horrors are from the Zoo right? .. right?? I'm sure its fine.

This time its 56!!! Costumes and Sleeves you can unlock with the Season pass. Lots of free ones too!

We also recently added new Challenges to the Island, with target practices for every weapon that you know and love from the Capture the Flag mode.
Highscores are now global, because competition is the spice of life, or something.
Anyway.. compete against the world and try to get the best times and scores on the leaderboards!

Changelog 0.15 - Spring time babyyy
💪 New Season: Spring 2023!
👉 56 Costumes and Sleeves to unlock!
✊ Online Highscore for all Challenges!

