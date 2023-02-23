Update 1.2!

Share · View all patches · Build 10620975 · Last edited 23 February 2023 – 15:09:31 UTC by Wendy

After watching some streams I decided we needed some balancing. Especially for the stronger characters and especially when playing Single Player.

Introducing "The Balancing Update"!

Made the game Slightly easier in single player to avoid getting stomped.

Added a "Cayote Timer" to the players health, giving you that tiny edge over the eternal darkness.

Behavior adjustments to the Jumper Mummy.

Next up we will be adding controller support :)

Thanks for playing everyone!