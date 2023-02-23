 Skip to content

The Pyramid Of Bones update for 23 February 2023

Update 1.2!

Share · View all patches · Build 10620975 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After watching some streams I decided we needed some balancing. Especially for the stronger characters and especially when playing Single Player.

Introducing "The Balancing Update"!

  • Made the game Slightly easier in single player to avoid getting stomped.
  • Added a "Cayote Timer" to the players health, giving you that tiny edge over the eternal darkness.
  • Behavior adjustments to the Jumper Mummy.

Next up we will be adding controller support :)

Thanks for playing everyone!

