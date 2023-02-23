Update 1.2!

After watching some streams I decided we needed some balancing. Especially for the stronger characters and especially when playing Single Player.
Introducing "The Balancing Update"!
- Made the game Slightly easier in single player to avoid getting stomped.
- Added a "Cayote Timer" to the players health, giving you that tiny edge over the eternal darkness.
- Behavior adjustments to the Jumper Mummy.
Next up we will be adding controller support :)
Thanks for playing everyone!
