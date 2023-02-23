Update 9: Long-Term Progression Update

Hello everyone,

we're excited to release our Long-Term Progression Update where our focus was on giving you, the players, more long term motivation. We wanted to include a way to reward you for playing the game regularly.

In this update we introduce:

Upgrades to the new Vending Station: invest the gears you can find in each level and unlock more vending machines, better loot and even discounts at later levels

Improvements to the tutorial to make it easier for new players to start with the game

Adjustments to the early-game balancing in the mines so that new players have it an easier difficulty ramp

Vending Station

You all know the vending machines at the end of a level. Well, now you can make them even better by investing the gears you can collect during a run. Spend gears to unlock new levels for the vending station. With this, you can unlock more vending stations, better loot, discounts, items for free and you can also unlock the option to reroll the items available to buy.

Tutorial improvements

We added visual indicators to many parts of the tutorial so that it’s easier for new players to follow it. Gears and Vending Machines are now explained in more detail.

Quality of Life

But that's not everything we worked on. We continuously improve the game and do our best to fix any issues reported by the community. Aside from dozens of smaller improvements, we focused on the following topics:

The amount of enemies that spawned in the first two levels of the mines was a bit irregular, it should be more consistent and easier for new players.

We also fixed an issue where some players became invincible when they died because of the acid in the sewers.

The chips on the left arm should now display their details properly.

We fixed an issue where the Electrostatic Spear didn’t scale to its normal size when buying it from a vending machine.

The leaderboards are now updating properly again. Unfortunately, we had to reset them to make this properly.

Thank You

As we mentioned last time, we regularly run community polls and dev discussions with our Discord community. If you want to participate in future polls (and have a say in Sweet Surrender’s direction), get access to beta builds or just want to talk to us about the game, you can do so by joining our [discord](discord.gg/salmigames).

We are always happy about everyone who joins and are very thankful for your feedback and support.

You can also check out our public roadmap, where you can get a better look at all the updates we've already released and what we have planned for the future.

As always, thank you for your support!

Cheers,

Salmi Games

Full Patch Notes

Improvements

Upgradeable vending station

Unlock more vending machines

Unlock the option to reroll all vending machines

Unlock shop discounts for all future runs

Update to the tutorial to make it easier to understand for new players

Adjusted the amount of enemies at the beginning of the mines for a better start for new players

Bug Fixes