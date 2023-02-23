Season 03: PATCH 13 (build 83919 - 23/02/2023)

Hello Miners,
Misc fixes and anniversary prep: We finally added a toggle option for supporter beers so you can drink those original Glyphid Slammers. Also no more despawning beers with ‘Q’. Cheers!
With Love,
The Ghost Ship Crew
— PATCH NOTES —
- Added a toggle option for supporter beer, you can now choose to serve beers in regular or supporter mugs.
- Fixed that clients were sometimes not able to see holiday assets in biotank
- Tweaked deep dive mission probabilities
- Fixed bug where c4 could cancel fall damage
- Fixed controller shortcut issue that made it possible to abort un-abortable Assignments
- Fixed being able to reset the weekly assignments by starting another and then restarting the original assignment
- Fixed completing the promotion assignment changing the completed week seed for the core hunt assignment
- Fixed bug where you could delete picked up items by pressing Q on the spacerig
- Tweaked Gunners Robot Rebellion Armor, left shoulder plate should no longer float
- Optimized pathfinder performance
- Optimized some smoke and Rockpox particles
- Fixed barrel hoop game sounds not playing for clients
- Made bosco able to carry all the in-cave holiday double xp items
- Changed "all barrels in launch bay" mission control shout to trigger 100% of the time
- Fixed a bunch of typos
- Added more breach effects to heartstone after final break
Changed files in this update