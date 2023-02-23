 Skip to content

Deep Rock Galactic update for 23 February 2023

Season 03: PATCH 13 (build 83919 - 23/02/2023)

Share · View all patches · Build 10620827 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Miners,

Misc fixes and anniversary prep: We finally added a toggle option for supporter beers so you can drink those original Glyphid Slammers. Also no more despawning beers with ‘Q’. Cheers!

With Love,
The Ghost Ship Crew

— PATCH NOTES —
  • Added a toggle option for supporter beer, you can now choose to serve beers in regular or supporter mugs.
  • Fixed that clients were sometimes not able to see holiday assets in biotank
  • Tweaked deep dive mission probabilities
  • Fixed bug where c4 could cancel fall damage
  • Fixed controller shortcut issue that made it possible to abort un-abortable Assignments
  • Fixed being able to reset the weekly assignments by starting another and then restarting the original assignment
  • Fixed completing the promotion assignment changing the completed week seed for the core hunt assignment
  • Fixed bug where you could delete picked up items by pressing Q on the spacerig
  • Tweaked Gunners Robot Rebellion Armor, left shoulder plate should no longer float
  • Optimized pathfinder performance
  • Optimized some smoke and Rockpox particles
  • Fixed barrel hoop game sounds not playing for clients
  • Made bosco able to carry all the in-cave holiday double xp items
  • Changed "all barrels in launch bay" mission control shout to trigger 100% of the time
  • Fixed a bunch of typos
  • Added more breach effects to heartstone after final break

