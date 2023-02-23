Hello artists, after much delay, we are finally live and coming in hot with a 15% launch discount.
Please let us know what you think and if you find issues or have suggestions head on over to our support discord: https://discord.gg/dRftnsAMyB
We plan on making some quality-of-life improvements throughout the year.
Gesture VR update for 23 February 2023
Gesture VR is Available Now!
Hello artists, after much delay, we are finally live and coming in hot with a 15% launch discount.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update