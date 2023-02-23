 Skip to content

Gesture VR update for 23 February 2023

Gesture VR is Available Now!

Hello artists, after much delay, we are finally live and coming in hot with a 15% launch discount.
Please let us know what you think and if you find issues or have suggestions head on over to our support discord: https://discord.gg/dRftnsAMyB
We plan on making some quality-of-life improvements throughout the year.

