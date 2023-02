Share · View all patches · Build 10620596 · Last edited 23 February 2023 – 15:06:09 UTC by Wendy

World of Art - learn with Jigsaw Puzzles now in 3D!

"3D" DLC IS AVAILABLE NOW!



Now, You will be able to solve all puzzles from Your WOA Gallery in 3D!

**Main Features:

_- classic puzzles in 3D

access to all paintings and music from the main game

group and sort pieces

fun with physics

leaderboards**_

and more.

SPRING UPDATE will bring more paintings, music and more surprises!

Follow and Wishlist to stay informed.

Enjoy the WoA and all the best!