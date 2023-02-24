Release v3.2

New

Host controls

o Added the option for a host to reset VR tracking for other users.

o Added an option for a host to lock and unlock a Session or Event to control if other users can join.

o Added an option for hosts to summon individual users to a specified area within an environment.

Avatars

o Added the option for VR users to reset tracking through their wrist controls.

IP and asset protection

o Removed the ability for LITE users to save IFX snapshots.

o Added a Session setting to control whether shared IFX are included when users save a snapshot, which is turned off by default.

Shared screen

o Added the ability to choose a specific application to share, in addition to any connected screen.

Improved

Security and performance

o Applied important updates and improvements that benefit the stability of the platform.

o Improved user password creation to prevent users from choosing a commonly used password.

o Added the option for users to show and hide passwords, in accordance with OWASP ASVS V4 guidance.

o Added a password strength indicator.

Host controls

o Improved the summon process for hosts on VR devices, so that they can change the direction in which summoned users will face.

Content Editor

o Added the O key as a shortcut to display IFX options for the currently selected object.

o Renamed Content Creator to Content Editor in the application.

o Renamed Scenes to Sequences in the application.

o Improved the save process so that the playhead maintains its position instead of jumping back to zero on the timeline.

Portals

o Added support for portals that lead to password protected Sessions. The user must enter the password to travel through the portal.

Emojis

o Added the option for users on Windows devices to activate emojis through keyboard shortcuts.

Audio

o Changed the mute rule for away mode so that upon leaving away mode, a person’s microphone has the same mute status as before they entered away mode.

o Reduced the volume of the countdown audio alert to a more comfortable level when seating, summoning, or recording users.

Avatars

o Improved the clapping and hand raise animations that can be activated by users not on VR devices.

Media

o Added metadata information to the video search results page.

Localization

o Applied multiple improvements to placement and spacing of localized text.

Web browser

o Improved website filtering to prevent users from accessing inappropriate sites through the in-Session browser.

Fixed

Audio

o Fixed an issue on Windows devices that caused the selected microphone input to reset to the default setting when the display layout changed.

Avatars

o Fixed an issue that caused an avatar’s arm to rotate unrealistically when a user brought their controller close to their head.

Content Editor

o Fixed an issue on Windows devices where pressing the C key to enter text in fields caused the controls overlay to toggle on and off.

o Fixed dragging objects to new locations on the timeline when the timeline is scrolled vertically.

o Fixed an issue that caused media captured in a recording to play only the first few seconds in a loop.

o Fixed an issue that could prevent changes to the time value field in a Skip to Time IFX from being saved.

o Fixed an issue where use of the undo option could cause objects, such as image IFX, to begin to visibly flicker.

o Fixed an issue where transformations applied to objects were not added to the undo history, and so use of the undo option ignored those actions.

o Fixed an issue where audio files loaded through the Cloud File Manager were not audible until after you saved and reloaded the sequence.

o Restored the ability to add triggered effects to interactive IFX.

o Fixed the appearance of the Video Screen (Flat External URL) IFX to remove a transparent strip that was displayed at its center.

Emojis

o Fixed an issue where access to the emojis panel could carry over into a session where emojis were disabled, although the user could not activate any emojis.

Events

o Fixed a bug that delayed a user from being able to restart an Event after they ended it.

Localization

o Added missing translations for some languages.

o Fixed overlapping text that appeared for some languages when a user shared their desktop on a PC VR device.

Media

o Fixed an issue that caused overlapping images to appear on the Shared Screen page when viewing a 360 video in the 360 video room.

o Fixed an issue with recordings that included a shared PowerPoint presentation, where if a user saw other avatars move in front of the media screen, those avatars left visual artefacts behind them.

Personal boundary

o Fixed an issue that prevented a user’s tablet from disappearing at the same time as an avatar.

Recordings

o Fixed an issue that caused users that joined a session after a recording was loaded as an IFX to not see the recording.

Snapshots

o Fixed an issue where an IFX snapshot that was renamed still displayed its original name when loaded into a Session.

Sticky notes

o Fixed an issue that prevented users from entering text in the middle of previously entered text on Windows and macOS devices.

User interface

o Fixed an issue where a user could not interact with parts of their in-Session menu while their avatar was on a moving platform or object.

o Fixed an issue that caused multiline titles in the loading environment to be partially cut off.

o Fixed an issue with the hard mute icon that appears above an avatar’s head that caused it to be seen through objects and scenery.

o Fixed an issue that caused the user interface to show through parts of the media loading spinner.

o Corrected the title on the virtual keyboard that appears when a user performs a search for a saved video link.

o Fixed an issue where the indication that content is playing remained visible when content playback was interrupted by a user loading a video link or web link.

VR headsets

o Fixed an issue where the avatar’s hand remained visible when interacting with the in-Session menu on PICO and VIVE headsets.

o Fixed an issue where hand controllers were not visible on PICO and VIVE headsets.

NOTE : ENGAGE XR no longer supports stand-alone VR headsets that were released before 2020, which includes Oculus Quest 1, Pico Neo 2, and VIVE Focus Plus devices. This is due to the continuing withdrawal of support by hardware manufacturers and the increasing demands of modern VR. Users with these devices may continue to access ENGAGE, but we cannot guarantee the stability or performance that they will experience.