Get ready to explore Leonardo da Vinci's workshop!

Think you can crack THIS code? 🧠

Mark your calendars for March 8th, as we're excited to announce the launch of a brand-new, free room that will put your problem-solving skills to the test. Can you crack the code and outsmart the great Leonardo da Vinci himself? This room will take you on a thrilling journey into the mind of the legendary painter, scientist, and inventor. Do you have what it takes to uncover all of its hidden secrets?

Parli italiano?



We have even more exciting news for Escape Simulator players who prefer to play in Italian. Our next free update not only includes the new Da Vinci room but also features a complete Italian translation. From March 8th, you can immerse yourself in the game entirely in Leonardo da Vinci's native language. Bellissima!

Dress the part and become a true artist!



To fully experience the new room's atmosphere, we've included a new outfit for your character to wear while exploring Da Vinci's workshop. Additionally, a new soundtrack will accompany your journey, adding to the immersive experience.

Starting from the launch of the new Da Vinci room on March 8th, the game will be available at a whopping 25% discount - Mamma Mia!

Want to meet and talk to other players or room builders? Feel free to join us over on Discord or Reddit.

As always, we're grateful for your continued support and hope you're looking forward to the upcoming free update.

♥ Pine team