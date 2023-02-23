Mod Tools and Steam Workshop Support Coming 28 February

Hello Survivors,

We are incredibly excited to announce that Mod Tools and Steam Workshop is coming to Stranded: Alien Dawn! In just a few days we'll be rolling out a mod editor that will let you create modifications to the game, changing the features and mechanics of the game. We're also adding full Steam Workshop support, letting you upload and download mods via Steam.

Mod support has been a hugely suggested feature by the community and we have been working closely with Haemimont Games to make it happen. For the coming launch, our friends at Haemimont have been working on creating several sample mods that will demonstrate how mods can be structured and how the editor works.

As always, we want to give a huge shoutout to everyone who's been sharing feedback and suggestions on our forums, on social media, or on our Discord server (link). We really couldn't do this without you! Don't forget to join us in our upcoming livestream, where we'll be showing off some sample mods, and talking about this release together with Haemimont Games. More details below.

Now let's take a quick look at what this release includes:

Steam Workshop

Visit the Steam Workshop to see available Mods and Subscribe to any that you want to try. After subscribing to Mods shared on Steam Workshop the Mod Manager GUI, accessed from the game's title screen, provides an overview of which mods you have installed and allows you to enable or disable these as you wish.

Mod Tools

All of the mod tools, samples, and documentation can be found in the same place the game is installed. If you want you can also access the mod tools from in-game by going to "Mod Manager" and selecting "Mod Editor".

This update will install a subdirectory named ModTools, that contains documentation and several tools including the Mod Editor itself. The Mod Editor is a powerful companion application that can be used to create/edit/develop/test mods, and when they are ready to share, the Mod Editor can also be used to upload mods to the Steam Workshop.

It is possible to create both relatively simple and very advanced mods, so our friends at Haemimont have created documentation and several sample mods that demonstrate how mods can be structured and how the editor works. We hope you'll enjoy the learning process and keep going as it can give you a great insight into game development, and we're looking forward to seeing what will be created and shared!

One thing to be mindful of when downloading mods is that they are player created software packages, and there can be potential compatibility issues brought on by installing them

Sample Mod and Official Mods

The team at Haemimont Games have created several sample mods to help you get started. These can be tweaked in various ways to create a new mod and change up your game in various ways. Change your survivors around or make new ones, create additional building materials, add new animals, or create new game rules. The possibilities are many and we're looking forward to seeing what you create!

To get you started, Haemimont Games have created several official mods. You can download these from the Steam Workshop on 28 February:

Landing Pod Statue A new statue of the Landing Pod which will work as a Leisure and Relaxation device for your survivors

Meat Plant This new plant will grow raw red meat that your survivors can use in their cooking, or to feed hungry carnivorous pets

New Survivor: Chris "Jacko" Jackson A brand new survivor you can add to your group, this prepper has lived on the alien world for a number of years, perfecting his kills in Combat, Construction and Crafting - he's an excellent addition to any team

Blue Moss Expedition Discover the location of a new expedition containing a special Blue moss field - the plant can be brought back to your base and brewed into a pain relieving tea



If you could make any kind of mod for Stranded: Alien Dawn, what would it be? A new survivor, or maybe some kind of new device? A new resource? Let us know in the comments!

On 28 February at 3:00pm GMT, the community team will be joined by developers from Haemimont Games for a run-through of the Mod Tools and Steam Workshop Update. We'll also be taking your questions live on Twitch and YouTube.

Once again, we want to give a huge thank you to everyone in the Stranded: Alien Dawn community for all your support, feedback, suggestions, and bug reports. Don't forget to join the Stranded: Alien Dawn Discord and you'll never miss any news! You can also follow the game on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, or join the discussions on Steam and the Frontier Forums.