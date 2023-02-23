- The Export Sequence Frame button on the main interface has been updated.
- A single frame export button is added in the main interface.
- A battle map action template adapted to the Rpgmaker engine has been added.
Px2d update for 23 February 2023
Px2d v1.1.4.2 Update Log
