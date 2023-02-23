 Skip to content

Inkulinati update for 23 February 2023

Hotfix - Bishop cat

Hey everyone,

this small hotfix addresses the issue some players encountered where the healing action won't work after the latest patch. The healing actions works as intended again.

Team Yaza Games & Daedalic Entertainment.

