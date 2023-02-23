[1.2.16] - Patch Notes

File Changes:
Merged Images and Scripts into single files to improve load time
Phone changes:
Updated phone to close correctly and prevent dialogue skipping
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
File Changes:
Merged Images and Scripts into single files to improve load time
Phone changes:
Updated phone to close correctly and prevent dialogue skipping
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update