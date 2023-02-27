Update 27th February 2023 (Bugfixes)

With the help of your feedback we worked on some bugfixes.

You should now be able to invite each other to play online with the tuscany features by using the matchmaker (make sure everyone you invite owns it). Due to a bug this was only possible by creating a Lobby.

We also fixed the game freezes caused by the manager card.

You can read our list of fixes here:

fixed DLC purchase not registered on the server

fixed old casual game matchmaker not working with Tuscany

fixed manager card freezing the game when played

fixed innkeeper not paying lira when stealing a visitor card

fixed producer retrieving a worker from a structure card

fixed messenger placement enforced on neutral actions

fixed worker stuck on player info when destroying a structure

fixed wrong description in the "What to do first" popup

fixed multiple soundtracks playing simultaneously

fixed missing characters in Chinese, Japanese and Korean

fixed switched Tuscany module icons in the lobby panel

Thank you for you help!

Team DIGIDICED