Update 27th February 2023 (Bugfixes)

Todays update is the first after the tuscany release!
With the help of your feedback we worked on some bugfixes.
You should now be able to invite each other to play online with the tuscany features by using the matchmaker (make sure everyone you invite owns it). Due to a bug this was only possible by creating a Lobby.
We also fixed the game freezes caused by the manager card.
You can read our list of fixes here:
- fixed DLC purchase not registered on the server
- fixed old casual game matchmaker not working with Tuscany
- fixed manager card freezing the game when played
- fixed innkeeper not paying lira when stealing a visitor card
- fixed producer retrieving a worker from a structure card
- fixed messenger placement enforced on neutral actions
- fixed worker stuck on player info when destroying a structure
- fixed wrong description in the "What to do first" popup
- fixed multiple soundtracks playing simultaneously
- fixed missing characters in Chinese, Japanese and Korean
- fixed switched Tuscany module icons in the lobby panel
Thank you for you help!
Team DIGIDICED
