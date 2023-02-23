 Skip to content

Northern Lights update for 23 February 2023

Update Notes for Patch 0.13.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10620226 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net
  • Interiors now save their temperature upon leaving and re-entering a game
  • Improvements to warming up times for survivor
  • Improvements to hand watch readings rate
  • Fixed an issue causing players to fall through ground when loading save while already in-game
  • Other minor improvements and small fixes to interior temperatures

