- Interiors now save their temperature upon leaving and re-entering a game
- Improvements to warming up times for survivor
- Improvements to hand watch readings rate
- Fixed an issue causing players to fall through ground when loading save while already in-game
- Other minor improvements and small fixes to interior temperatures
Northern Lights update for 23 February 2023
Update Notes for Patch 0.13.1
Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Northern Lights Base Content Depot 1090801
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update