 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Cooking Class update for 24 February 2023

bugfix of 24/02/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10620141 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Various bugfixes
-Resolved critical bug with 21:9 aspect ratios (the game shouldn't crash on start on 21:9 ratio now)
-Added italian language
Thank y'all for your patience and enjoy The Cooking Class

Changed files in this update

Depot 2238311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link