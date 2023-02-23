P&C Beta Update: 23.02.23

Truly a bunch of fixes with this one, but when shit gets clean my mind also clears up and I end up adding something cute and not intrusive to our game!

We're going to leave Early Access in March, so I've been asked to take care of as many bugs as possible! ... It has been oddly satisfying, going back to adding new content after this big step will be even more fun! For now, enjoy the new perks and the general cleanliness and look forward to our Guild girl's scene ːkoboldkissː

Size: 794.1 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Guild Lady NSFW Animation #1 added to the Gallery (2 versions)

ːswirliesː Added Screen Filters to select in the System Menu

ːswirliesː Improved flight distance calculator

ːswirliesː Added new battle Sound Effects for the Knight

ːswirliesː New Cheat added: "Add every Armor"

ːswirliesː New Cheat added: "Add every Weapon"

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed wrong dialogue when trying to sneak in Oni Princess' tent

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes happening when the number of party members changed before going to NG+

ːswirliesː Fixed Oni Princess fighting in the Colosseum before all her 5 Champions have been defeated

ːswirliesː Fixed transfer into Little Mice Inn at midnight in Clocktown not canceling weather effects

ːswirliesː Fixed player no-clipping in Clocktown and outside Wendigo Tower

ːswirliesː Fixed movement and transfers being possible while area CGs are being shown

ːswirliesː Fixed Chicha in Pullet Inn not having collisions

ːswirliesː Fixed Brawler Trait description

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy Mhyrr dialogues

ːswirliesː Fixed missing Bobba sprite in Greenkin Brewery

ːswirliesː Fixed depleting flight stamina over impassable tiles not interrupting flight events correctly

ːswirliesː Fixed flights stop in water areas failing even if the leading party member has Water Breathing

ːswirliesː Prevented autosaves inside the Knight's Tent if midnight is spent there

ːswirliesː Fixed Garderie crashes and other bugs

ːswirliesː Fixed Progeny deposited in the Garderie also ending in Faun's Tavern

ːswirliesː Removed decimals being shown in battle damages and in stat screens (re-depositing Progeny in the Daycare may be needed for that)

ːswirliesː Added a "broken" equip remover script