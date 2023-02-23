P&C Beta Update: 23.02.23

Truly a bunch of fixes with this one, but when shit gets clean my mind also clears up and I end up adding something cute and not intrusive to our game!
We're going to leave Early Access in March, so I've been asked to take care of as many bugs as possible! ... It has been oddly satisfying, going back to adding new content after this big step will be even more fun! For now, enjoy the new perks and the general cleanliness and look forward to our Guild girl's scene ːkoboldkissː
Size: 794.1 MBs
Additions and Changes:
ːswirliesː Guild Lady NSFW Animation #1 added to the Gallery (2 versions)
ːswirliesː Added Screen Filters to select in the System Menu
ːswirliesː Improved flight distance calculator
ːswirliesː Added new battle Sound Effects for the Knight
ːswirliesː New Cheat added: "Add every Armor"
ːswirliesː New Cheat added: "Add every Weapon"
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed wrong dialogue when trying to sneak in Oni Princess' tent
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes happening when the number of party members changed before going to NG+
ːswirliesː Fixed Oni Princess fighting in the Colosseum before all her 5 Champions have been defeated
ːswirliesː Fixed transfer into Little Mice Inn at midnight in Clocktown not canceling weather effects
ːswirliesː Fixed player no-clipping in Clocktown and outside Wendigo Tower
ːswirliesː Fixed movement and transfers being possible while area CGs are being shown
ːswirliesː Fixed Chicha in Pullet Inn not having collisions
ːswirliesː Fixed Brawler Trait description
ːswirliesː Fixed buggy Mhyrr dialogues
ːswirliesː Fixed missing Bobba sprite in Greenkin Brewery
ːswirliesː Fixed depleting flight stamina over impassable tiles not interrupting flight events correctly
ːswirliesː Fixed flights stop in water areas failing even if the leading party member has Water Breathing
ːswirliesː Prevented autosaves inside the Knight's Tent if midnight is spent there
ːswirliesː Fixed Garderie crashes and other bugs
ːswirliesː Fixed Progeny deposited in the Garderie also ending in Faun's Tavern
ːswirliesː Removed decimals being shown in battle damages and in stat screens (re-depositing Progeny in the Daycare may be needed for that)
ːswirliesː Added a "broken" equip remover script
Changed depots in beta branch