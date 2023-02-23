Share · View all patches · Build 10620079 · Last edited 23 February 2023 – 13:06:16 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello. Gamers

I have a good news that Arcade Party is compatible with Steamdeck.

The result of playing the game with our steam decks

The cross-platform multiplayer between the PC and the Steamdeck smoothly works.

Even if the graphics quality is high, the game is well executed by the high frame.

It is very helpful for us to receive the Steam Deck perfect compatible badge.

Then see you in the world of arcade!

Thank you.

Arcade Party Dev Team 🕹️