Hello. Gamers
I have a good news that Arcade Party is compatible with Steamdeck.
The result of playing the game with our steam decks
- The cross-platform multiplayer between the PC and the Steamdeck smoothly works.
- Even if the graphics quality is high, the game is well executed by the high frame.
Please run Arcade Party on Steamdeck and share your experience with comments!
It is very helpful for us to receive the Steam Deck perfect compatible badge.
Then see you in the world of arcade!
Thank you.
Arcade Party Dev Team 🕹️
