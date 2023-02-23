魅魔DLC更新：
1、地面和空中躲闪时增加瞬移效果。
2、新增翅膀黑色烟雾。
3、新增魅魔专属尾巴。
4、更换内衣款式和颜色。
5、新增蕾丝手套。
6、修改犄角样式。
7、新增魅魔纹。
8、新增无丝袜版本。
9、渔网袜版本即将送达。
10、删除紫、纷、红、黄、绿版本。
剑仙DLC更新：
1、女剑仙皮肤去掉了手部的连体丝袜材质。
魅魔DLC-商店链接
剑仙DLC-商店链接
（豪华版玩家可以继续购买豪华版，任意DLC都可享受豪华版捆绑包折上折）
Succubus DLC update:
- Increase the blink effect when evading on the ground and in the air.
- Add black smoke on wings.
- Add the unique tail of charm.
- Change underwear style and color.
- Add lace gloves.
- Modify the horn style.
- Add the charm pattern.
- New stockless version.
- The fishnet sock version will be delivered soon.
- Delete the purple, colorful, red, yellow and green versions.
Sword fairy DLC update:
- The skin of the female sword fairy has removed the material of one-piece stockings from her hands.
