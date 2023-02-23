 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

嗜血印 Bloody Spell update for 23 February 2023

Succubus DLC Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10619898 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

魅魔DLC更新：
1、地面和空中躲闪时增加瞬移效果。
2、新增翅膀黑色烟雾。
3、新增魅魔专属尾巴。
4、更换内衣款式和颜色。
5、新增蕾丝手套。
6、修改犄角样式。
7、新增魅魔纹。
8、新增无丝袜版本。
9、渔网袜版本即将送达。
10、删除紫、纷、红、黄、绿版本。

剑仙DLC更新：
1、女剑仙皮肤去掉了手部的连体丝袜材质。

魅魔DLC-商店链接
剑仙DLC-商店链接
（豪华版玩家可以继续购买豪华版，任意DLC都可享受豪华版捆绑包折上折）

Succubus DLC update:

  1. Increase the blink effect when evading on the ground and in the air.
  2. Add black smoke on wings.
  3. Add the unique tail of charm.
  4. Change underwear style and color.
  5. Add lace gloves.
  6. Modify the horn style.
  7. Add the charm pattern.
  8. New stockless version.
  9. The fishnet sock version will be delivered soon.
  10. Delete the purple, colorful, red, yellow and green versions.

Sword fairy DLC update:

  1. The skin of the female sword fairy has removed the material of one-piece stockings from her hands.

Changed files in this update

BloodySpell shangdian Depot 992301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link