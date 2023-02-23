 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Loot Express Delivery Service update for 23 February 2023

Version 1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10619897 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game improvements / user requests:

  • Added new game options for more variety and control over your gameplay experience! You can now choose between Explore and Challenge mode.

Explore mode features less challenging enemies without any advantage in darkness, providing players with an opportunity to explore the missions.

In Challenge mode, things get much more intense. Enemies become significantly more powerful in darkness, so you'll need to set up lights and stay in the light to stay safe.

  • The tutorial can be turned on and off in any game variant.

  • Added a Restart Mission button, which allows you to go back to the office without saving your progress. This way, you can prepare better for the mission ahead.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2082621
  • Loading history…
Depot 2082622
  • Loading history…
Depot 2082623
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link