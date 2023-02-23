Version 1.6

Game improvements / user requests:
- Added new game options for more variety and control over your gameplay experience! You can now choose between Explore and Challenge mode.
Explore mode features less challenging enemies without any advantage in darkness, providing players with an opportunity to explore the missions.
In Challenge mode, things get much more intense. Enemies become significantly more powerful in darkness, so you'll need to set up lights and stay in the light to stay safe.
The tutorial can be turned on and off in any game variant.
Added a Restart Mission button, which allows you to go back to the office without saving your progress. This way, you can prepare better for the mission ahead.
Changed files in this update