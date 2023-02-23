Update: Servers Issues being resolved

Yesterday we told you about our server issues, today we want to update you further on this topic to explain it and share promising news as well.

Blood Bowl 3 servers opened their doors on Monday with the Early Unlock and we have been so pleased by the amount of players who jumped into the game. Today marks another important and exciting date as we now hit the official release day.

Our servers got a hard time handling the load during the early unlock. The main reasons are the number of players being higher than expected at this time, and too many server checks done in-game as well.

We have been continuously working to find both an immediate on a more definitive solution. we did not reach our expectation on the last 2 days, nonetheless, our team is currently deploying new servers as we speak and preparing a patch that will help managing the server load. Our plan is to push this patch as soon as possible, ideally before launch, to make sure every player can enjoy Blood Bowl 3 in good conditions.

We keep working hard and will keep you informed!