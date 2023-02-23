Pixel Composer is released

Pixel Composer, a node-based 2D VFX editor for pixel art, is now available to purchase on Steam. The Steam version includes Steam workshop access, allowing you to create and share your creations with others easily.
1.13 Change log:
General
- Gradient data is changed to array.
- Improvement to undo system
- Action history dialog
- More stability when undo/redo group operation.
- More stability when deleting group.
- "Node" junction type now can't be connected to "Any" junction type.
- Add button to execute every export nodes.
- Executable file name, and app data directory renamed to from "Pixels Composer" to "PixelComposer"
- The old directory (%APPDATA%/Local/Pixels Composer) will not be removed.
- This means all custom collections, assets, palettes, gradients, fonts, presets have to be move manually.
- Autosave system.
- More palette sorting types.
- Disable connection from surface to:
- Area
- Kernel
- Vector range
- Puppet control
- Padding
- Curve
- add option to use legacy exception handler.
- [Steam] Steam workshop support.
- Collection
- Project
- [Add node] Search now use automaton matcher.
Interface
- Gradient dialog now update while editing.
- Reworked menu bar, borderless fullscreen.
- Add node dialog size now save between session.
- [Notification] Same notification (and warning) now collapse into one with counter.
- [Notification] Improve performance on large number of notification.
- [Inspector] Show metadata of the current context.
- [Inspector] Now show outputs as well (Can't interact, but can copy, access dialog).
- [Preview] Add horizontal, vertical tiling mode.
- [Scroll menu] Value preview when mouse hover.
Nodes
- New SDF (signed distance field) node.
- New find pixel node.
- New path operator nodes.
- Path remap
- Path transform
- Path shift
- Path trim
- Path wave
-
New Loop Array node which allow a "for each" operation to each member in an array and output a new array.
-
New sort palette node.
-
New cache array node.
-
New trail node with sub-frame blending.
-
New gradient shift node.
-
Number of nodes changed to array processor.
-
3D transform
-
HSV color
-
RGB color
-
Gradient
-
Palette
-
[Array get] Now accept array in "index" property.
-
[Path] Now accept array in "path progress" property.
-
[Palette extract] Improve performance, add option to deal with animated surface.
-
[Render Sprite Sheet] Setting sprite set to "image array" will make the node runs automatically.
-
[Render sprite sheet] Manually execute the node will now execute all Render sprite sheet nodes.
-
[Composite] Improve preview gizmo.
-
[Blend] Add hue, saturation, luminosity blend modes.
-
[Blend] Add no tile mode with alignment options.
-
[Repeat] Option to spread surface array into repeated output array.
-
[Export] Now work in loop.
-
[Splice sprite sheet] Now work in loop.
-
[Colorize] Now works with HSV gradient.
-
[Palette extract] Now skip transparent pixel.
-
[Composite] Multiply alpha by default.
-
[Line] Add round cap.
-
[Grid] Shifting now scale with tile size.
-
[Scatter point] Add option to fix point position and use area to enable/disable points.
-
[Scatter point] Now output value of each point.
-
[Scatter] Random value now use positional based seed for stability.
-
[Scatter] Can use value from scatter data to control scale.
-
[Particle] Improve performance, caching.
-
[3D nodes] Option to not fixing view to dimension. (Should allow changing dimension without affecting image scale.)
-
Option to deactivate node from render tree.
-
More accurate render time calculation in loop node.
Bug
- Fix memory leak caused by blurring in Gaussian blur, Glow, Shadow, and Bloom nodes.
- Fix memory leak caused by average node.
- Fix line in text area not breaking properly.
- Fix duplicating group not copying the content, connections.
- Fix crash when change gravity in preference.
- Fix crash when open, create new project while opening dialog.
- Fix cloning gradient value gives unexpected color.
- Fix decimal precision can't go lower than 0.01.
- Fix infinite looping when executing array loop.
- Fix file not found error not remove when destroyed.
- Mix property now works without mask.
- [Image array] Fix images not loaded properly when create node from add node dialog.
- [Image array] Fix images path dialog not accept multiple images.
- [Array] Last value is now hidden.
- [Loop] Add warning notification when try to connect output directly to input node.
- [Evaluate curve] Fix crash on create.
- [Color data] Fix crash on create.
- [Wiggler] Fix crash when supply array value.
- [Frame] Fix frame selection bug.
- [3D Obj] Fix parts of the model not loaded.
- [3D Obj] Fix flip UV create duplicate texture and shift UV in the x-axis.
- [Shadow caster] Fix crash when selecting the node.
- [Composite] Fix error when disconnecting surface.
- [Blend] Fix crash when blend mode is set outside available blend types.
- [Inspector] Fix crash when right-clicking on a property.
- [Particle] Fix particle alpha not updating.
- [Grid noise] Shift value now act like grid node.
- [Repeat] Fix error when set column to 0.
- [Scatter] Fix seed not apply on custom distribution map.
- [Radial blur] Fix effect not applying.
- [Ase in] Fix importing error.
