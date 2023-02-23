Pixel Composer is released

Pixel Composer, a node-based 2D VFX editor for pixel art, is now available to purchase on Steam. The Steam version includes Steam workshop access, allowing you to create and share your creations with others easily.

1.13 Change log:

New Loop Array node which allow a "for each" operation to each member in an array and output a new array.

New sort palette node.

New cache array node.

New trail node with sub-frame blending.

New gradient shift node.

Number of nodes changed to array processor.

3D transform

HSV color

RGB color

Gradient

Palette

[Array get] Now accept array in "index" property.

[Path] Now accept array in "path progress" property.

[Palette extract] Improve performance, add option to deal with animated surface.

[Render Sprite Sheet] Setting sprite set to "image array" will make the node runs automatically.

[Render sprite sheet] Manually execute the node will now execute all Render sprite sheet nodes.

[Composite] Improve preview gizmo.

[Blend] Add hue, saturation, luminosity blend modes.

[Blend] Add no tile mode with alignment options.

[Repeat] Option to spread surface array into repeated output array.

[Export] Now work in loop.

[Splice sprite sheet] Now work in loop.

[Colorize] Now works with HSV gradient.

[Palette extract] Now skip transparent pixel.

[Composite] Multiply alpha by default.

[Line] Add round cap.

[Grid] Shifting now scale with tile size.

[Scatter point] Add option to fix point position and use area to enable/disable points.

[Scatter point] Now output value of each point.

[Scatter] Random value now use positional based seed for stability.

[Scatter] Can use value from scatter data to control scale.

[Particle] Improve performance, caching.

[3D nodes] Option to not fixing view to dimension. (Should allow changing dimension without affecting image scale.)

Option to deactivate node from render tree.