Causal Nexus update for 23 February 2023

Patch 1.04

Build 10619583 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved first and second tutorial
  • Removed the bonus condition requirement for challenge tied achievements (you may need to redo previously completed challenges to unlock these achievements, sorry about that)
  • Added sounds to most skills, missing sounds for enemy attacks and boss attacks will come soon

