- Improved first and second tutorial
- Removed the bonus condition requirement for challenge tied achievements (you may need to redo previously completed challenges to unlock these achievements, sorry about that)
- Added sounds to most skills, missing sounds for enemy attacks and boss attacks will come soon
Causal Nexus update for 23 February 2023
Patch 1.04
