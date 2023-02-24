V2.0 - New Agonize "The Nightmare" update out NOW!

Hello amazing Agonize fans!

Today is a special day, we're thrilled to FINALLY release the long awaited "The Nightmare" update!

From the 24th of February AEST 8pm the new update will be playable so jump in to enjoy a brand new map and monster with your mates or just by yourself if a solo spook is what you fancy.

Incase you haven't already seen it, checkout "The Nightmare" update cinematic trailer here:

Story

"The Nightmare" update delves deeper into the Agonize story and the character of Charles, offering insight into his troubling past and the haunting memories that plague his mind. Engage in a challenging series of puzzles to overcome Charles' demonic nightmare, or succumb to the horrifying creations of his psyche - the decision is yours.

Below we've included a full change log our V2.0 update!

Major Features

New "The Nightmare" Map

New monster

New Playable Characters

Medium difficulty mode

Small Features

Message to help players drop notes on the ground after reading them

Redesigned revive system (Don't have to pull out a syringe anymore)

Bug Fixes

Mary swapping focus on players in multiplayer through walls.

Serums being deleted via the serum machine when players attempt to place them in at the same time.

Examine bug after death

Other smaller minor bugs to enhance gameplay experience.

Again we want to thank everyone who has purchased Agonize, followed us on our socials and spreaded the word of our game! This is our first release and we're excited to see what the future holds.

Sincerely

The Vault Interactive Team