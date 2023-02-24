[1.04 Version Updated] Bug Fixes and some nerf.

1.Fixed the problem that bottled Gas and its high level skills do not disappear when the active skills are released after Great Beauty has passed Divinity; the active skills can not trigger the bottled Gas now.

2.Fixed the problem of not releasing skills after dodging to 60 withShadow Steps.

3.Fixed the problem that the damage of Common Bathroomfly generated by splitting is incorrect.

4.Fixed the problem that the range does not become bigger after the Avatar of Life and Death.

5.Fixed the problem that the range of the Living Death does not become bigger after Synergy.

6.Adjusted the dice mechanism, uniformly consume 10% of current HP, each throw will reduce defense

7.Adjusted the Even Loan.

8.Tile By Combat cooldown is unified to 3 seconds, experience multiplier is -90%/-60%/-30% respectively when it synergys

9.Adjusted Fake Master effect.

10.Adjusted Fake Master effect.

11.Adjust the brightness of special effect when picking up money

12.Fixed some wrong text.