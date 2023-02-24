Update #2 is here!

That went quicker than we initially expected so here is the second update to the Winter Survival Prologue already:

General

Fixed an edge case issue where you could not enter the house near the bridge if saving while on Get A Grip Quest.

Fixed another edge case issue where a quest for finding the deer carcass would not continue. If you stumble upon a similar issue elsewhere, please let us know).

Fixed a crash related to saving Storage Boxes.

Fixed an issue with too small backpack capacity after loading first checkpoint save.

Added a cooldown to barks so they don't repeat as often.

Added missing Tutorial for Sanity into the Journal.

We blocked a path through the mountains that allowed you to access areas that weren't meant to be accessible (Naughty naughty…).

Fixed an issue where stacking / spliting items while having them in quickslots could lead to locked input if you had the item in hand.

Minor tweaks to wolf fur.

Minor tweaks for sound effects of wolves.

Fixed multiple issues where you could block yourself by entering Hidey Hole while placing a campfire.

Fixed an issue related to losing the whole stack of building items while trying to place only one of them using quickslots.

Fixed an issue with building item preview not hiding after using a quickslot keybind.

Fixed an issue in the Prey quest where a companion cinematic event was triggering too soon or repeatedly.

Fixed and issue where changing the key binding for dropping items did not work.

Fixed various meshes and places where you could fall through the world.

Retuned Disorientation so that there are more occasions to experience it across the map but less often.

Prevented repeating of same dialogue in barks several times in row.

Added few more distinct meshes for some of the spoiled items.

Removed flying meat pieces that stayed in the world if you got killed while in slow motion and getting quick reset.

Balancing

Changed weight of various items where we felt it was too high / too low.

UI

Added FOV slider (70-120). The default value is 90.

Fixed an issue where you could lose input if you watched credits to the end.

Fixed an issue where starting wishlist widget could not be clicked away due to bad scaling on certain resolutions.

Sleep saves are now called "Sleep Saves" instead of "Normal" as it was being confused as difficulty, rather than the type of save.

Removed doubled up Debuff icons in certain load situations.

Fixed a visual issue were the tooltip for an item inventory showed only the weight of a single item, even if you had a whole stack of it.

Languages

Another round of additions and fixes for all the languages.

And that would be it for today, survivors! We're so grateful for the amount of feedback we've gathered, but if you still have any suggestions, ideas or anything else that you would like to share with us, don't hesitate to leave it in the comments below or on our Discord server. Last but not least, if you can't wait for more content to come, consider adding Winter Survival to your wishlist, so you can stay up-to-date with any news.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1394960/Winter_Survival/

Follow Winter Survival on Facebook

Follow Winter Survival on Twitter

Follow Winter Survival on Tiktok

Join our official Discord channel