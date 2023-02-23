EA V0.57 update notes

With the EA V0.57 update, changes were made to the water access algorithm in the game. A few translation bugs have been fixed and minor bugs affecting gameplay have been fixed. A feature that provides information about villagers leaving the village has been added.

What's New

- Reasons for villager leaving: The reasons why villagers leave the village are now recorded. When you hover over a villager in the list of villagers who have left in the last month, you will see a list of factors that contributed to their unhappiness. If you see that there is a problem with his/her house, you can click on the search icon at the end of the line to go to the house where he/she lived.

New water detection method: In the old system, buildings received a list of available water wells, calculated the distance and detected whether they had access to water, sometimes with erroneous results. The new system detects whether there is a water well covering the location by sending a raycast. I expect this system to prevent erroneous results.

Bug fixes: