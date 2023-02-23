 Skip to content

Ecocoru update for 23 February 2023

Patch notes v1.12

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Refactored and optimized algorithm for finding intersections.
  • Fixed wrong intersections with degenerate arcs.
  • Fixed snapping cursor jitter.
  • Problem 22: fixed verifier (In some cases the verifier could not find a correct solution).
  • Problem 74: fixed verifier (The verifier accepted an incorrect solution).

