- Refactored and optimized algorithm for finding intersections.
- Fixed wrong intersections with degenerate arcs.
- Fixed snapping cursor jitter.
- Problem 22: fixed verifier (In some cases the verifier could not find a correct solution).
- Problem 74: fixed verifier (The verifier accepted an incorrect solution).
Ecocoru update for 23 February 2023
Patch notes v1.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update